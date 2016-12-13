Student Council president battling Crohn’s Disease, starts fundraiser

Over the course of about two years, Middletown Area High School student Jimmy Fitzpatrick lost 30 pounds off his 5-foot-10-inch frame, dropping down to less than 120 pounds.

His doctors weren’t sure why.



Jimmy FitzpatrickThey finally diagnosed him with Crohn’s Disease in August, and now he and his family are working hard to raise awareness about the affliction — and funds to help fight it. He is selling T-shirts that he and his mother, Bridget, designed as a fundraiser.

“This is a life change for someone who is 17. Life should be carefree, and it just wasn’t for quite some time. He’s had to grow up very quickly, and I think that’s sad,” his mother said.



The Middletown Area High School senior is the Student Council president and the vice president of his class. He’s involved in MiniTHON and Link Crew. Treatment has helped him gain the weight back.



“I wouldn’t want to eat anything. I was extremely tired. I had no energy, pain in my stomach,” he said before the diagnosis.



“It’s like he was slowly starving,” she said.



Crohn’s Disease belongs to a group of conditions known as inflammatory bowel diseases. It is a chronic inflammatory condition of the gastrointestinal tract. People suffering from Crohn’s often experience loss of appetite and may lose weight as a result, according to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America. A feeling of low energy and fatigue is also common.



The shirts are purple and gray and say “Raiders Shooting For a Cure” around a basketball that says “Crohn’s Awareness.” They are being sold to be worn at the Blue Raiders boys basketball game Dec. 21 vs. East Pennsboro and the girls game Jan. 6 vs. Trinity. Adult small through extra large sizes are $10, and extra-extra large are $12. Email Bridget Fitzpatrick at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to order one.



As of Monday afternoon, about 90 had been sold, but they are not yet being sold at the high school, so that number is expected to increase substantially this week and next.

Receiving support



After the diagnosis, he said many people came to him and told him that they had Crohn’s, or they knew someone who did. In fact, one of his good friends has it and Jimmy didn’t know it.



“It just made me think of how many people actually have it, and what could I do to help not only myself but also them. By raising this money, it helps with new medicines or research, stuff like that,” Jimmy said.



His mom wanted him to make a negative a positive.



“I kept saying to him, ‘Do something positive with this.’ He does so much for that school already, being the president and all. I said, ‘Do something now that’s going to help you. You’ve been helping kids for years.’ And this still does help other children. But this is almost like a therapy,” she said.



She said it was her son’s dream to go to college and play baseball (he’s played catcher, pitcher and shortstop), and “that is gone for him.”



Jimmy won’t be able to play baseball at Millersville University, where he plans to major in midlevel education, grades four through eight. He wants to become a history teacher.



“But I’m still playing my senior year of baseball. As of right now, I’m in the condition to still be able to. But we never know when this could get worse. Then I won’t be able to,” he said.

Next treatment step



After he was diagnosed, he started taking prednisone, a steroid which allowed him to gain weight back. But that drug has too many side effects to be taken long-term. It takes away the pain of the ulcers, and when the ulcers heal, he can eat, his mother said. But now he is off it, and he is not on any medication at the moment.



“I can tell he’s starting to get sick again. I can see it,” she said.



When asked if he feels any different being off prednisone, Jimmy answers quietly. “Not really.”



His mother is quick to interject: “He’s not going to tell you because he’s tough as nails. He will never admit any of this. … He’s extremely tired.”



Jimmy’s case is too severe to be treated with pills. So now they are in the second stage of the disease, choosing between drug infusions every eight weeks, like an IV, or self-injecting with medication.



“The first month or so, it’s really hard because you can’t eat foods that I really liked before. But now, it’s just part of the daily routine. It’s like, oh, I can’t eat that. And you’re OK with it,” he said.



“Once they get it figured out and controlled, there are really no limitations to it. The doctor told me the other day that one of the Olympic swimmers has Crohn’s, and she won gold,” he said.



At the 2016 Summer Olympics, American Kathleen Baker won a gold medal in the 4x100-meter medley relay and a silver medal in the individual 100-meter backstroke.

Staying strong



Every Crohn’s patient experiences something different, Bridget Fitzpatrick said. The symptoms are broad. Some people get those ulcers, and some people do not. Some people have to have part of their intestines removed, and some do not. Jimmy had swollen joints, and some people never experience that.



“There were mornings he couldn’t get out of bed. But he’d force himself and went to school. He just did it. It was incredible. I admire him more than he understands. Because we don’t know how he did it. It really was incredible, the fact that he could be doing all the things he did in school. He was once a part of the basketball team, which he cannot be anymore, which broke his heart.”



The only days of school Jimmy has missed have been for doctor’s appointments and a college visit, not for the pain or being sick, she said.



“His pain tolerance is through the roof,” she said. “The doctors say, ‘This is crazy.’ He truly lived like that for two years.”



Blood tests can show triggers for the disease, but a colonoscopy is how it is diagnosed, she said.

Other fundraisers



The T-shirt sales are not the only fundraiser being planned. There is a Teacher Dress Down Day at the high school on Jan. 6. Employees can wear jeans to work for a $5 contribution to the local Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America chapter.



There will be a bake sale the night of the two games, with MiniTHON members and friends of the Fitzpatricks making baked goods. There also will be MiniTHON canning the nights of the games.



On the nights of those two games, both the boys and girls varsity basketball teams will wear the T-shirts as their warmup tops that night. Mel Fager of Fager-Finkenbinder Funeral Home donated T-shirts to the teams for warmups. He has known Jimmy since he was a little boy.



It’s especially important to one of the members of the girls team. Kate Fitzpatrick, a freshman, is a starter on the varsity this year.



“I know Jimmy is his sister’s inspiration. She looks up to him very much. She’s been selling nonstop. Whatever it takes for Jimmy,” their mother said.



Indeed, Kate said she’s looked up to her brother since she was little.



The pair spend a lot of time together. As members of Student Council, they are in the same homeroom class. She rides to school with him every day.



“It’s just a great feeling when they come up to you and ask you for a T-shirt and ask how he’s doing,” she said. “I basically just tell them what he’s been through, and that our family doesn’t want other families to have to go through it.”



“I’m here to support him the whole way though, and I’m happy everyone is supporting him through this hard time,” she added.



Support stretches outside the area



“His grandfather and grandmother have been selling T-shirts in the Wyomissing area, and his father and stepmother have been doing fundraising of their own up in the Wilkes-Barre Scranton area. So everyone has just kind of taken it on and run with it,” she said.



The athletic booster clubs for the boys and girls basketball teams as well as the baseball teams are getting the word out about the T-shirt sale.



“Jimmy is a great kid with a strong desire to serve our school, community and causes like Crohn’s and childhood cancer,” said Cheryl Friedman, a counselor at the high school and the MiniTHON adviser. “He is extremely engaged in many extracurricular activities here at Middletown and is a natural leader and role model. This is a good example of his desire to take a difficult situation that affects him personally and find a way to be proactive.”



Funds will be sent to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.